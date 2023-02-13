Financial Review: Wellness Center USA (WCUI) versus Its Peers

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) is one of 980 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wellness Center USA to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wellness Center USA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Wellness Center USA Competitors 3818 14448 40564 684 2.64

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.95%. Given Wellness Center USA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wellness Center USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Wellness Center USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA -303.83% N/A -1,333.06% Wellness Center USA Competitors -3,335.11% -179.99% -35.74%

Volatility and Risk

Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wellness Center USA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA $240,000.00 -$810,000.00 -1.60 Wellness Center USA Competitors $1.87 billion $243.84 million -6.13

Wellness Center USA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wellness Center USA. Wellness Center USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wellness Center USA competitors beat Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare and medical business. It operates through following segments: Corporate, Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment develops, markets, and distributes ultra violet (UV) phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases. The Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segment is involved in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

