Financial Contrast: Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telesis Bio and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesis Bio -251.04% -73.65% -51.19% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telesis Bio and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesis Bio $21.04 million 2.57 -$38.96 million ($1.80) -1.02 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -1.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telesis Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.7% of Telesis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Telesis Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telesis Bio and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Telesis Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Telesis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telesis Bio is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Telesis Bio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telesis Bio beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesis Bio

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

