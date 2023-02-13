Financial Analysis: Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) versus Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lantronix and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Lantronix presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.04%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

This table compares Lantronix and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -3.76% -6.32% -3.55% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantronix and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $129.65 million 1.58 -$5.36 million ($0.14) -40.28 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix.

Summary

Lantronix beats Wearable Devices on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

