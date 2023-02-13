Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,905,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 865,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

