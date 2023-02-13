Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

FIS stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.