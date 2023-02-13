Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.