Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,333 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,674,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLDR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 6,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.