FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $209.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.