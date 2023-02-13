FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

