FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,423 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. 92,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.