FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,038 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. 1,169,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

