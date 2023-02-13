FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.30. 177,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

