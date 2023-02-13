FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

