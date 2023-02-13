FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. 61,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

