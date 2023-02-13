FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 16,438 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.97. 862,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

