FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,141 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.10. 357,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,193. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

