Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.