ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,049 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 171.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

