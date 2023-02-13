ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 367,547 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367,547 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

