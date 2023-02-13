ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,281 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $179.25 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

