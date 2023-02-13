ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,041 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $499.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

