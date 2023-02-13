ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 129,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

