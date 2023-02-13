ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $16.46 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1,558.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Camping World worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camping World by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 55,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.