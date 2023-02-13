ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,939 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SHLS opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,481 shares of company stock worth $15,440,344. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

