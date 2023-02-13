ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,424 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.1 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.