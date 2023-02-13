ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 250,172 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1,557.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,172 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of MasTec worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

