Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 61.2% in January

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 68,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,975. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 178.36% and a negative net margin of 391.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Evoke Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

