Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.87 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $54.87 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00424148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,072.25 or 0.28096317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

