EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EV Biologics Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $0.75 on Monday. EV Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

About EV Biologics

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

