Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $44.52 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $153,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Further Reading

