Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $12.36

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.73. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 109,358 shares trading hands.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth about $59,749,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

