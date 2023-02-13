Ergo Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and approximately $841,490.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,834.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00417660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00717049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00567562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,866,749 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

