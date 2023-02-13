Ergo 1-Day Volume Hits $684,166.09 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.24 million and $684,166.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,578.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00413140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00718409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00093829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00563208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,859,891 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

