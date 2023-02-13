Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

