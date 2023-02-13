EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 3.2%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.67. 626,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,657,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.