Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

Enviva stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Enviva in the third quarter worth about $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enviva by 277.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 186,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.