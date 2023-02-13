Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 65.3% in January

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Entrée Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.18. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

