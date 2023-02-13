Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

EBTC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 27,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.