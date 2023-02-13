Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

EGHSF stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

