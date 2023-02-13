Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stake Raised by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

