Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

