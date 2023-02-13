Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.81 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $155,635.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00059240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024335 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,600,101 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.