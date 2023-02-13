Endava (DAVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAVA opened at $90.63 on Monday. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.19.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

