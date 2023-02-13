Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 1.6% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Encompass Health worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Encompass Health

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.