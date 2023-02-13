Emerson Electric (EMR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/9/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 2/7/2023 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/4/2023 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

