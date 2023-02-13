Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

