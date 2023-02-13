Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.49. 454,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

