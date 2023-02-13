Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $42.59 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $29.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $42.59 or 0.00196706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 24,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 24,991,762 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
