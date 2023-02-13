Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $345.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

