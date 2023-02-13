Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,430.22

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.50 million and $55,430.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015953 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,321,595 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

